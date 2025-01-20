Cold weather warning

TEMISKAMING SHORES – An extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada for the Temiskaming Shores and Temagami area continues through Tuesday morning.

Wind chill values near minus 40 are expected. Extreme cold may persist into Wednesday for some areas.

Relief from extreme cold is expected to be limited even during the daytime hours when temperatures typically moderate. Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Cover up.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. Check on older family, friends and neighbours.