Cochrane-Moosonee rail passenger service suspended

COCHRANE (Staff/Special) – Ontario Northland has announced that it is temporarily suspending rail passenger service between Cochrane and Moosonee, effective April 7.

“The safety and health of our passengers, employees, customers and communities we serve is our top priority,” Ontario Northland stated in a press release Wednesday, April 1.

“This is a temporary measure due to heightened concern for remote communities that are especially vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19,” Ontario Northland explained. “The decision to suspend service was made in consultation with the Government of Ontario, Ontario Northland, Mushkegowuk Council, Moose Cree First Nation, Town of Moosonee and the local health authority and will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

“Freight service between Cochrane and Moosonee will continue as scheduled, ensuring the transportation of essential supplies including food, medical supplies, building materials, fuel and equipment.”

Ontario Northland stated it will be contacting passengers who have reservations beyond April 6, and they will be fully reimbursed.