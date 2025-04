The renovation of the Cobalt Train Station has drawn many passionate people into the project including, from the left, painter Kiara Doupe of Harley Township, general contractor Chris Gosselin of Haileybury, general contractor Luc Lamothe of New Liskeard, gas fitter Ray Parcels of Peterborough, project design manager Pamela Hamel of Haileybury, woodworker and craftsman Roch Labelle of Cobalt, electrician Ethan Allair of Temagami, general foreman Brody McDonald of Latchford, and labourer Mitchell McNaughton of Harley Township. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)