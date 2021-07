Protesters organized in Cobalt on July 1 with the message that people should not be celebrating Canada Day in light of recent discoveries of the remains of Native children buried at Indian Residential Schools. Protesters said July 1 was a day to mourn and not to celebrate. Both Cobalt and area residents and members of the Timiskaming First Nation were present. From left to right are Irelyn Christo-Holgate, Shannie Christo, Peyton Cole, Calcifer Johnson, Candace Polson, Kora Polson and Emma Polson-Mathias in front, Vanitty McNab, Raven Polson with her baby, and Talon Sauve. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)