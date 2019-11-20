CJTT campaign raises a record $88,000

Sue Nielsen

Speaker Reporter

DISTRICT — It must have been an omen, a sweet one at that, of things to come.

The 2019 CJTT FM Christmas Wish Campaign was handed a cheque for $19,640 from the Tim Hortons New Liskeard outlets’ Smile Cookie Campaign November 14, just prior to the start of the annual on-air campaign.

After 18 hours of hard work on the radio by community volunteers and radio staffers, the 33rd annual CJTT FM Christmas Wish Campaign, held November 14-15, raised a record setting $88,277.17 for needy families facing financial hardships across the South Temiskaming region.

Last year’s fundraising total was $68,000.

“We were speechless and in shock. That so many people want to help the less fortunate is truly impressive. It was amazing. The corporate sponsors came onboard big time and so did the schools,” said CJTT FM station manager Gail Moore.

“Thank you to everyone who supported this year’s Christmas Wish campaign.”

The campaign began in November of 1987, when radio broadcaster Mike Peras singlehandedly operated the entire show.

The program provides a brighter Christmas for families with children aged two to 14 from Temagami to Charlton, Elk Lake to Notre Dame Du Nord.

Some of the larger donors included Eacom Timber Corp. and Time Ltd., with $2,500 each, Ecole catholique Saint-Michel donating $2,675 and, not to be outdone, New Liskeard Public School came in at a $3,272.20 donation.

Miller Paving donated $5,000, Rona $5,229 and the big one coming from Pedersen Construction at $10,000.

“This year Tim Hortons asked us if we could provide volunteers to help their Temiskaming Shores staff decorate the cookies and we did that. We asked our Christmas Wish volunteers to help out and they happily responded,” said Moore.

She said the campaign deadline is November 30 for pledges to be dropped off or mailed to CJTT FM.

Moore said it is a win-win when all the money raised locally stays locally as the campaign purchases clothing and books for area children from local businesses.

Anyone wishing to be included in the program or knows a needy family can find an application form online at CJTT FM.