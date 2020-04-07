City closes trails, paths, walkways

TEMISKAMING SHORES – The city is closing all municipal trails, paths and walkways, effective immediately.

In a press release issued today (April 7), the city said the measure is intended to help “reduce potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus as people begin to head outside with nicer weather.”

Due to the nature of the outdoor amenities, it said it’s “very difficult or not possible” to practise physical distancing of two metres while using them, so it decided to close all trails, paths and walkways.

Included in the closure are trails at Devil’s Rock and Pete’s Dam, the New Liskeard boardwalk, and the STATO trail.

“Citizens are still encouraged to walk, run and cycle outside but must do so where they can observe physical distancing measures of at least 2 metres at all times,” it continued.