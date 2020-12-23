Christmas stocking full of winter weather

DISTRICT (Special) – Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a weather statement that significant snowfall is possible on Christmas Day.

“Rain is forecast to begin tonight (Wednesday, December 23) ahead of an approaching low pressure system,” Environment and Climate Change Canada advised in a special weather statement. “This rain will then transition to light snow Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening. A few centimetres of snowfall accumulation will be possible by Christmas morning.”

The statement continues that on Christmas Day “a new low pressure system is forecast to track towards the area, spreading heavy snow ahead of it. Snowfall accumulations in the 5 to 15 centimetre range will be possible, before a potential transition to ice pellets or freezing rain. Several hours of ice pellets or freezing rain may occur before the precipitation gradually tapers off Friday night.”