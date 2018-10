Among a large gathering of girls of all ages and their families celebrating World Girls Hockey Weekend October 6 were Alyah Baril, 9, of Cobalt (left) and Ava Peters, 12, of New Liskeard. Alyah is the goalie for the Atom C Scotiabank Puckhounds and Ava plays right wing for the Bantam B Mike’s One Stop team. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)