Keeping the puck out of the net and away from goalie Dante Comeau was the intent of forward Riley Elgar as Rooster’s Puckhounds played the Schumacher Sting in their first game Friday. The Midget House League teams were competing at the Shelley Herbert-Shea Memorial Arena on December 13. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. The event was the Tri-Town Toyota Challenge Cup tournament. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)