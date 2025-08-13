Cell service disruption for Temagami

(TEMAGAMI, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising residents of a significant disruption to mobile phone service in parts of Temagami, Marten River and surrounding areas, following damage to communication infrastructure.

On Wednesday, August 13, at approximately 8 a.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the OPP responded to reports of telecom fibre being damaged, resulting in a major service outage.

“Public safety is our top priority. Due to the outage, some residents may be unable to place or receive mobile calls, including 911. If you’re unable to connect, consider moving to an area where signal may be available. The OPP will maintain an increased presence in the community to support residents. We continue to work with local emergency response partners,” police say.

Preliminary investigation indicates that copper wire theft may be the cause of the outage. The OPP is continuing to investigate. For updates on service restoration, contact your cellular service provider.

The OPP is reminding the public that stealing copper from community infrastructure, including electrical, telecommunications, and municipal facilities, is a serious criminal offence with significant consequences.

Copper theft poses serious risks to public safety, can cause power outages, damage critical infrastructure, and may result in injury or death. Individuals caught stealing copper are subject to criminal charges, including theft and mischief, and face potential jail time, fines, and a permanent criminal record.

“The OPP works closely with residents, local municipalities and utility providers to investigate and prosecute copper theft. We also urge the public to report suspicious activity around power stations, telecommunications facilities, and other infrastructure immediately by calling 911 or your local OPP detachment,” police say.

“Community Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility. Stealing copper is not a victimless crime-it disrupts essential services, endangers lives, and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the OPP’s non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.