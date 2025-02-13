Cast a line…for free

Ontario is permitting people to fish for free on Family Day weekend.

Anglers don’t need to buy a fishing licence or Outdoors Card to dive in February 15 through 17. However, all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuary restrictions and fishing regulations still apply.

Anglers are reminded to keep safety in mind.

• Check ice conditions with local fishing operators or other anglers.

• Clear blue ice is the strongest, while white or honeycombed ice is weaker.

• Let someone know your fishing plans and wear proper gear for safety and comfort.