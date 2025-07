This year’s winning team at the Casey Mini Olympic is Les Machines. Pictured here in the back row from left to right are Dave Marcella, Dany Joyal, Joel Gosselin, Brad Langford, Caleb Fotheringham, Jemma Baril, Marty Joyal, and Jack Phippen. In the front row from the left to right are Sonia Gosselin, Karine Lachapelle, Julie Langford, and Kassandra Gosselin. (Supplied photo)