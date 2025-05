Lions Club International Foundation’s District Governor Sam Khoury, right, presented New Liskeard Lions Club member Eric Campsall with a special plaque and pin honouring his long serving tenure of 78 years with the Lions Club. At 101 he is the longest serving Lions club member in the world. Campsall said during the award ceremony he was most proud of the fact the Lions were one of the top funders to have Northdale Manor built and he pointed to a wall of donor plaques near the building’s entranceway as proof of that. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)