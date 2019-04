The AC15 Hockey Tournament organizers recently handed over a cheque for $12,729.92 to the Alexa Corneil Foundation, almost double the 2018 donation. From the left are organizing committee member Linda St. Cyr, Paule and Glenn Corneil (Alexa Corneil Foundation), organizing committee members Alex Bumstead, Line Bumstead, Lynne Roberge, Claudia Lacroix, Mel Forget and Kelly O’Reilly. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)