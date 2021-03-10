Booking a shot

DISTRICT – The Timiskaming Health Unit has announced that COVID-19 vaccination bookings have begun for adults 80 years and over.

It announced today (March 10) that doctors and nurse practitioners will be booking appointments for their clients 80 and up.

“Your doctor will call you, so wait for their call to avoid overwhelming their phone lines,” it advised.

If you do not have a family doctor or if you are a patient of Dr. Chris Blount, call the Timiskaming Health Unit to book your appointment at 1 866-747-4305, extension 6.