HAILEYBURY (Staff/Special) – Haileybury residents are being advised by the City of Temiskaming Shores that a precautionary boil water advisory is in effective.

A major water main break occurred Tuesday morning, June 29 at approximately 10 a.m.

The boil water advisory does not extend to North Cobalt.

The city has advised Haileybury residents that the boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.