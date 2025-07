How did Kathy McCoy describe her first visit to the Bikers Reunion/Rockin’ on Canada Day? “Fantastic,” said the Sault Ste. Marie motorcyclist as she also wrapped up her first visit to Temiskaming Shores. Waiting for the Canada Celebration parade to start were, clockwise from left, McCoy, Karl Zwirner, Vicky Smith and Kirk Smith. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)