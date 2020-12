The Sunshine Girls have placed a special bench outside the TNSC in memory of Pat Buck who died earlier this year. Standing, from the left, are Ian De Joseph, TNSC president Russell Walker, Mirelle Labonté Laforest, Pauline Sheldon, Sheila McCombs-Walton, Kim Murphy, Irene Seed and Lise Lachapelle. In front kneeling are Joanne Beeson and Janet Benoit. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)