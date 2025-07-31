Ball tourneys and more on in Elk Lake

JAMES TOWNSHIP — If you are seeking fun and frolic in Elk Lake during the 2025 August long weekend, there will be plenty of events to take in, including a ball tournament from Friday, August 1 to Monday, August 4.
The Elk Lake Fun Federation is hosting the ball tournament featuring six fastball teams and 14 slo-pitch teams.
This is the 74th year for the Civic Long Weekend celebrations with dances, a bike rodeo, fundraiser breakfast, inflatables for the kids and more.
Check out the Elk Lake Fun Federation Facebook page for the Civic long weekend schedule of events.
