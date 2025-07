At the ribbon cutting for the upgrades to the Dymond Ball Park B field were, from the left, Victor Legault, Isaac Walker-Dupont fundraising committee member; Jeff Thompson, City of Temiskaming Shores superintendent of programing; Debbie Eckensviller, a committee member; Mayor Jeff Laferierre; Brigid Wilkinson, Temiskaming Foundation executive director; Isaac Walker-Dupont’s mother Katherine; his sister Trisha; his father Remi Dupont; and Frog’s Breath representative Hugo Rivet; and Tim Laplant (behind) and Steve Robinson, committee members. Committee members not in the photo are Brent Lavallee, Lisa Maurice, Nicole Lynn Randle, Pete Gilboe, Robin Elizabeth, Tammy Legault, Tammie Caldwell and Miranda Loach. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)