And the heat goes on…

Environment Canada issued the following heat warning for the Temiskaming Shores and Temagami area at 5:16 a.m. today (Sunday):

Hot and humid conditions will continue today.

Maximum temperatures: 29 to 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 36 to 38.

Minimum temperatures: near 18 degrees Celsius.

Cooler temperatures are expected by Monday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.