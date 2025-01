All Age Friendly Community Curling will take place on Friday, January 31, at the Horne Granite Curling Club from 1 to 2 p.m.

Come out to learn more about curling, then play when you are ready.

Sliders, regular brooms, delivery sticks and stabilizers are available.

Contact Lynn for more information or to register by phone at 705-647-5709‚ by email at ljulien@temiskamingshores.ca/

Upcoming dates: February 14 and 28, March 14.