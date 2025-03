OPP team captain, Community Safety/Media Relations Officer, Martin Thibeault, left, faced off against Dr. Glenn Corneil of the Mighty Docs in a fun-filled game to kick-start the AC 15 Alexa Corneil Memorial Women’s Hockey Tournament on March 21. Dropping the puck was Corneil’s niece, Adrienne Corneil, 15. Organizers of the AC15 say about 1,200 people were in attendance for the game held at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena that saw the Docs come up with the 2-0 victory. However, the real winner of the event is the community as all monies raised are donated to support upgrades to area parks. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)