A LION FOR A LONG, LONG TIME

Eric Campsall, centre, joined the New Liskeard Lions 74 years ago and is the club’s longest serving member. In honour of his long involvement with the community service organization, he is the recipient of a 2021 Lions Club International Centennial Membership Award pin. In light of pandemic restrictions, no club celebration could be held, so Lions representatives paid a visit to his home to present the pin. Pictured above with Campsall are, at left, past district governor Lion Alf O’Reilly and, at right, New Liskeard club president Rod Burnett. (Supplied Photo)