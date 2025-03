Looking for something free to do with the kids during March break in Temiskaming Shores?

Free public skating continues to be available at The Shep in New Liskeard on Thursday (4 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.) and Sunday (6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.).

You can drop by the Shelley Herbert-Shea Memorial Arena in Haileybury for a free skate today (Wednesday) from 4 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.