Road safety this Labour Day long weekend

DISTRICT — The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say their officers will be out on area roads conducting traffic enforcement this Labour Day weekend.

They say they are focusing on the “Big Four” causal factors in motor vehicle collisions and fatalities:

Impaired driving (by alcohol or drugs)

Aggressive driving (including speeding)

Distracted driving

Lack of seatbelt use

The OPP is reminding motorists that these high-risk behaviours continue to be the leading causes of serious injuries and deaths on Ontario roads. With increased traffic expected over the holiday weekend, drivers are urged to plan ahead, remain patient, and make safe driving decisions.

“Officers throughout the Temiskaming Region are committed to ensuring everyone arrives at their destination safely. Drivers are asked to do their part by avoiding the Big Four and setting a positive example on our roadways” says Inspector Andre BARRETTE -Commander- Temiskaming OPP

The OPP encourages the public to report suspected impaired or dangerous drivers by calling 9-1-1 in an emergency.