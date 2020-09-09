TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – A water line break has occurred on Dymond Crescent in Temiskaming Shores, the City notified the public on its Facebook page. The city advised that its public works department will be on site on Thursday, September 10 to carry out repairs.

Residents in the Dymond Crescent area will be affected by a disruption to water service, the City noted, and added that the surrounding areas such as McCamus Avenue may also be affected.

The duration of the water service disruption is unknown.