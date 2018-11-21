Ian Schaffer, left, and Josh Giroux led off the one- and two-kilometre run/walk at the Chilly Run. It was the fifth and final event in the Get Active in Temiskaming 2018 season. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)

Sports
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

Get Active stops cold with Chilly Run   Diane Johnston Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – Toques, mitts and cleats were in fashion as the Chilly Run wrapped up the Get…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

was last modified: November 21st, 2018 by Editorial Staff

Comments

Comments...