Ontario Provincial Police officers and Special Olympic athletes gathered at the Temiskaming detachment on Thursday, May 29 to kick off the annual 2025 OPP Torch Run, which supports Special Olympics. From the left in the back row are: Detachment Commander Inspector Andy Barrette, Detective Constable Darrin Ringuette, Provincial Constable Brian Teal and Jennifer Smith, Sergeant Wayne Brunke, Provincial Constable Jason Pigeau, Acting Staff Sergeant Jonathan Pyykkonen, Provincial Constable Thessan Govender and Special Constable Norm McLean. In the front row are: Torch Run organizer Detective Constable Michael Audette, Special Olympians Dan Lavigne, Marc Maurice, Gary Ferguson, Kiana Arbour, Special Olympic volunteer Shirley Kerr, Vivian Gauvreau, Jarrod Crawford, Robbie Sullivan, Melanie Bigras, Special Olympic volunteer Denise Dewar, Special Olympians Richard Blain and Jimmy Martin, and volunteer Manju Dangalle. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)