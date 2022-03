The 100 Women Who Care Temiskaming Shores and More raised $13,100 from their February 23 meeting and promptly donated those funds to the Zack’s Crib Safe Bed Facility, located in New Liskeard. From the left accepting the donation on February 28 were Zack’s Crib spokespersons Yves and Lianne Paille from 100 Women organizing committee members Michele Lamoureux, Lori Aquino, Lois Forget and Laurie Wilson. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)