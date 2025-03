Members of 100 Women Who Care Temiskaming Shores and More donated $14,600 to the Temiskaming Hospital Foundation Check Your Chest fundraising campaign on March 6.The campaign is aiming to raise $450,000 for a new 3-D mammography machine. From the left are 100 Women members Voula Zafiris, Celine Leger Nolet, Temiskaming Foundation manager Chrissy Trudel, Lois Forget, Laurie Wilson, Louise Philbin, Shirley Gilson (centre front), Jodee Francoeur (behind Gilson), Paule Corneil, JoAnne Moar, Mary Birtch (holding sign), Lois Weston Bernstein (behind Birtch), Eva Auger, Norma Hughes (behind Auger), Cathy Morrow, Jill Whitwam (behind Cathy), Trudy Kidd and Flo Dugas. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)