Consider weather conditions while operating all types of vehicles, say police DISTRICT – The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists operating all … Continue reading SAFE DRIVING
Happening Now See All->
Top Story See All->
Justice Served
Hayes sentenced to life imprisonment Diane Johnston Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – “Justice has been served.” So said Lena Adams moments after the jury found Mathew Hayes guilty of first degree …
Arts & Entertainment See All->
NATIVITY SCENE
Perhaps the most poignant Christmas image of all: the nativity scene, where Mary and Joseph are pictured in the manger with baby Jesus. This classic scene was part of the …
AWAY IN A MANGER
Englehart Holy Trinity Parish Catholic Women’s League (CWL) held a NativiTea tea and bake sale on Saturday, December 10 whereby over 150 manger scenes were donated by residents of Englehart …
SANTA LOVE
(Pictured above) Santa arrived at the Latchford Community Centre to the delight of the children and adults attending the Latchford Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 9. From the left …
Community See All->
MNRF and community land a big haul for Christmas
TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – The weather, the volunteers and the community all got together on Saturday, December 17 to create a successful Christmas food drive for area food banks. “We …
Ongoing marina upgrades
Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter CHARLTON-DACK — The Municipality of Charlton and Dack will be looking for more funding assistance, as well as proposals, as it continues to plan work for …
Helping kids at Christmas and throughout the year
Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter ENGLEHART — Englehart and area children and teenagers and their families have received some help this Christmas through donations from the Road Legends Cruisers and the …
Editorial See All->
Christmas in Temiskaming
One of the things we love the most about the Christmas season here at The Speaker is the way the communities come together to celebrate. This determined cooperation and commitment …
From the Editor’s Desk
Christmas 2016 This is our last issue of The Speaker before Christmas and yours truly can’t ever recall a pre-Christmas Speaker issue, such as this one, where the front page …
Village Noel thanks you all
Dear Editor: A few weeks have passed since the 2016 edition of Village Noël Temiskaming (VNT) made its annual appearance in downtown New Liskeard. It was a huge success with …
Sports See All->
Back in the GNML
Cubs back at The Shep after Waterloo tourney Steven Larocque Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – There’s a minimum of 120 minutes of hockey to be played by the New Liskeard …
Cubs wend their way to Waterloo this weekend
Steven Larocque Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – After a couple of tough losses against the cellar dwelling Timmins Majors, the New Liskeard Cubs will head beyond league borders this weekend. …
NEOAA WEDNESDAY
The Senior Girls’ North Eastern Ontario Athletic Association basketball championship for A schools is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, at Timiskaming District Secondary School. Maggie Little and the Saints (left) …
News See All->
Remembering Greyson, celebrating Sutton
Zubyck Christmas all about family Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES — There will be an empty chair and plate at the Zubycks’ table this coming Christmas Day, but there …
Fines levied for public lands, ATV offences
TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – Four men from the North Bay area have been fined in connection with ATV use and public land offences after accessing a Lake Temagami beach area …
Uplifting possibility for 100 Market Street
Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter NEW LISKEARD — The District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB) is looking at the possibility of putting in an elevator or lift at the …
Business See All->
Phippens retiring after 40 years in business
Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter NEW LISKEARD — Whether you wanted a sign for your house, a sign on your car or a billboard for your business, Barry and Cindy Phippen …
Going into 2017 Health unit announces budget relief and MOH plans
DISTRICT (Staff/Special) — The Timiskaming Health Unit (THU) board of health is preparing for another year with the announcement that the 2017 budget will include a four per cent levy …
TMA wants compensation from quarries in North
Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — The Temiskaming Municipal Association (TMA) is expressing its concern regarding the fact that Northern Ontario still is not included in the proposed amendment …
Politics See All->
Chamberlain seeking councillor
Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter CHAMBERLAIN TOWNSHIP — Chamberlain Township is looking for a new councillor for its five-person council. Councillor Debra Schenk stepped down from council in early November, citing …
Ontario hosting consultations on basic income pilot proposal
Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter ENGLEHART — Public consultations have started into a proposed Ontario basic income pilot. The basic income pilot is exploring a new approach to providing income security …
“An enormous undertaking”
Charlie Angus considering whether to run for NDP leadership Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter DISTRICT — Timmins-James Bay Charlie Angus acknowledges “there’s a lot of speculation” about whether he will declare …