SAFE DRIVING

Consider weather conditions while operating all types of vehicles, say police   DISTRICT – The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists operating all … Continue reading SAFE DRIVING

Justice Served

Hayes sentenced to life imprisonment Diane Johnston Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – “Justice has been served.” So said Lena Adams moments after the jury found Mathew Hayes guilty of first degree …

Northern Ontario News - Temiskaming Shores - Nativity Scene

NATIVITY SCENE

Perhaps the most poignant Christmas image of all: the nativity scene, where Mary and Joseph are pictured in the manger with baby Jesus. This classic scene was part of the …

Northern Ontario News - Temiskaming Shores - Catholic Women's League

AWAY IN A MANGER

Englehart Holy Trinity Parish Catholic Women’s League (CWL) held a NativiTea tea and bake sale on Saturday, December 10 whereby over 150 manger scenes were donated by residents of Englehart …

Northern Ontario News - Temiskaming Shores - Santa Love

SANTA LOVE

(Pictured above) Santa arrived at the Latchford Community Centre to the delight of the children and adults attending the Latchford Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 9. From the left …

MNRF and community land a big haul for Christmas
Northern Ontario News - Temiskaming Shores - MNRF and community land a big haul for Christmas

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – The weather, the volunteers and the community all got together on Saturday, December 17 to create a successful Christmas food drive for area food banks. “We …

Ongoing marina upgrades

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter CHARLTON-DACK — The Municipality of Charlton and Dack will be looking for more funding assistance, as well as proposals, as it continues to plan work for …

Helping kids at Christmas and throughout the year
The Temiskaming Speaker - Helping kids at Christmas and throughout the year

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter ENGLEHART — Englehart and area children and teenagers and their families have received some help this Christmas through donations from the Road Legends Cruisers and the …

Christmas in Temiskaming

One of the things we love the most about the Christmas season here at The Speaker is the way the communities come together to celebrate. This determined cooperation and commitment …

From the Editor’s Desk
Northern Ontario News - The Temiskaming Speaker - Editor - Gordon Brock

Christmas 2016 This is our last issue of The Speaker before Christmas and yours truly can’t ever recall a pre-Christmas Speaker issue, such as this one, where the front page …

Village Noel thanks you all

Dear Editor: A few weeks have passed since the 2016 edition of Village Noël Temiskaming (VNT) made its annual appearance in downtown New Liskeard. It was a huge success with …

Back in the GNML
Northern Ontario News - The Temiskaming Speaker - Cubs back at The Shep after Waterloo tourney

Cubs back at The Shep after Waterloo tourney Steven Larocque Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – There’s a minimum of 120 minutes of hockey to be played by the New Liskeard …

Cubs wend their way to Waterloo this weekend
The Temiskaming Speaker - Cubs wend their way to Waterloo this weekend

Steven Larocque Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – After a couple of tough losses against the cellar dwelling Timmins Majors, the New Liskeard Cubs will head beyond league borders this weekend. …

NEOAA WEDNESDAY
Temiskaming Shores - The Speaker - Newspaper - NEOAA Wednesday

The Senior Girls’ North Eastern Ontario Athletic Association basketball championship for A schools is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, at Timiskaming District Secondary School. Maggie Little and the Saints (left) …

Remembering Greyson, celebrating Sutton
Northern Ontario News - Temiskaming Shores - Remembering Greyson, celebrating Sutton

Zubyck Christmas all about family Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES — There will be an empty chair and plate at the Zubycks’ table this coming Christmas Day, but there …

Fines levied for public lands, ATV offences

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – Four men from the North Bay area have been fined in connection with ATV use and public land offences after accessing a Lake Temagami beach area …

Uplifting possibility for 100 Market Street

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter NEW LISKEARD — The District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB) is looking at the possibility of putting in an elevator or lift at the …

Phippens retiring after 40 years in business
Northern Ontario News - The Temiskaming Speaker - Phippens retiring after 40 years in business

Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter NEW LISKEARD — Whether you wanted a sign for your house, a sign on your car or a billboard for your business, Barry and Cindy Phippen …

TMA wants compensation from quarries in North

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — The Temiskaming Municipal Association (TMA) is expressing its concern regarding the fact that Northern Ontario still is not included in the proposed amendment …

Chamberlain seeking councillor

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter CHAMBERLAIN TOWNSHIP — Chamberlain Township is looking for a new councillor for its five-person council. Councillor Debra Schenk stepped down from council in early November, citing …

Ontario hosting consultations on basic income pilot proposal

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter ENGLEHART — Public consultations have started into a proposed Ontario basic income pilot. The basic income pilot is exploring a new approach to providing income security …

“An enormous undertaking”

Charlie Angus considering whether to run for NDP leadership Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter DISTRICT — Timmins-James Bay Charlie Angus acknowledges “there’s a lot of speculation” about whether he will declare …

