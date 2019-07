A youth co-op is back at work and ready to take on odd jobs. On hand to kick off the third season of Les enfants en action were, from left, coordinator Priscilia Loranger, Michèle Hamel, ACFO Témiskaming president Ghislain Lambert, Makayla Sowinski, Angela Poirier, Cassidy Connelly and Antoine Boucher; kneeling, Ashley Belanger, at left, and Gabrielle Boucher. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)