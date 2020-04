It was an unusual way for WWII veteran Bun Eckensviller to celebrate his 95th birthday on April 17. He sat outside his Grills Street home smiling and waving as a parade of well-wishers drove past due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Among the parade of vehicles was a truck carrying his granddaughter Felicity Eckensviller (right) holding a sign and waving at her grandfather. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)