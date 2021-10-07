Workplace outbreak declared at Nor-Arc auto centre

EARLTON – The Timiskaming Health Unit has declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak at Nor-Arc Auto Service Centre in Earlton.

In a notice late yesterday (October 6), the health unit advised of “a potential low-risk exposure” limited to the auto and mechanic shop.

Anyone who visited the auto and mechanic shop between Friday, September 24, and Tuesday, October 5, is advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

If symptoms develop, contact an assessment centre for COVID-19 testing.

If you’re unsure whether you should be tested, contact the health unit – at 1-866-747-4305 ext. 7 – for screening.

The health unit said it’s working closely with Nor-Arc management and all necessary COVID-19 prevention measures are being followed.