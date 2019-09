Search and Rescue volunteers from throughout the region were in the air and on the ground in late August. Pictured here at the Earlton-Timiskaming Regional Airport are (from left) Paul Pressaco, Wayne Gatien and Rob Zettler, all of Sudbury Search and Rescue, with Lesley Tomblin of the Temiskaming Search and Rescue, which was hosting a search and rescue exercise. They are pictured here with a Cessna 185 used in the exercise. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)