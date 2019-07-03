WISHFUL WASHING

Patrick Milot, at left, and David Johnston cleaned up at a June 22 car wash in the Timiskaming Square parking lot. They were among the many volunteers who washed vehicles in return for donations to the Children’s Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. The event was organized by Gaston’ Auto Centre with the support of Dymond firefighters and Tri-Town Region Crime Stoppers, and was part of a national fundraiser held at Krown Rust Control locations across Canada. The local event was also an opportunity for Crime Stoppers to run a fundraising bottle drive. Almost $1,900 was raised in total. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)