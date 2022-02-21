Wintry weather coming

Environment Canada issued the following winter storm warning just after 5 a.m. today (Monday) for the Temiskaming and Temagami area:

Significant snowfall is expected tonight through Wednesday morning.

Hazards: Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm, and reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Tonight continuing through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

A long-lasting snowfall is expected to begin this evening. Snow is expected to persist until Wednesday morning. A general snowfall of 15 to 25 cm is likely, however, over 25 cm of snow is possible in some areas. The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Blowing snow may also accompany the snow leading to reduced visibility, particularly on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.