Wintry family fun

TEMISKAMING SHORES – Interested in some family-friendly outdoor fun?

The Healthy Kids initiative, EarlyON Centre and Temiskaming Shores are organizing a full day of wintry activities on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

There will be sliding, skating and snowshoeing, hot chocolate and chili, and a family photo booth, all beside the Waterfront Pool and Fitness Centre in New Liskeard.

A free family swim will be offered at 4:15 p.m., with proof of vaccination required.