DISTRICT (Staff) – Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Temiskaming region Sunday, November 1.

“Visibilities may be significantly reduced in snow and blowing snow as an Alberta Clipper moved through Northeastern Ontario,” the advisory states.

“Snow and wind gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected this evening. Falling snow along with strong wind gusts will allow for blowing snow to occur and affect travel,” the advisory continues.

Environment and Climate Change Canada expects conditions to improve near or after midnight.