ROOF RAGE It’s a familiar scene across the South Temiskaming region as people clear roofs as snow continues to pile up. John Giesen used a scoop to shovel off portions of the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena roof on February 22. Workers removed a five-foot wall of snow from a flat section of the roof on the south side of the building for added safety. Arena roofs in Charlton and Timiskaming First Nation have recently collapsed. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)