Winter storm watch for Christmas

From Environment Canada for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Significant winter storm expected Friday into the holiday weekend.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm by Saturday evening.

Northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h on Saturday, giving local blowing snow.

Timing:

Periods of light snow will begin tonight. Snow is expected to intensify Friday morning and continue through Saturday.

Impacts:

Avoid travel if possible. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.