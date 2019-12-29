Winter storm statement

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Winter storm Sunday into Monday.



An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a significant mix of wintry precipitation to much of northern Ontario Sunday into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Some areas may see rain as well.



Additionally, strong easterly winds may accompany the precipitation, particularly on Monday.



Power outages are possible.



Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday morning.



Environment Canada will continue to closely monitor this developing situation.