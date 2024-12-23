Winter ONE-derland Celebration

TEMISKAMING SHORES – The One Light Diversity Centre is hosting a Winter ONE-derland Celebration at Riverside Place in New Liskeard December 27.

It’ll feature children’s activities, food from local restaurants, music and multicultural dance.

Organizers have clarified that a $5 donation for admission to the event will support One Light’s diversity programming.

Donations will also be accepted for a newcomer family with medical expenses for their newborn daughter, who faces challenging health concerns.

