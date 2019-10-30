Winter making entrance

Environment Canada advises that the first “significant snowfall of the season” may arrive in the Temiskaming Shores and Temagami areas Thursday night and into Friday.

It issued the following special weather statement shortly before noon today (Wednesday):

A strong low pressure system will approach Ontario from the southwest.



Snow may arrive Thursday evening then continue through the night before tapering off by Friday afternoon.



Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible.



Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions, and adjust travel plans accordingly.



There is some uncertainty in the track of this low pressure system and the amount of snowfall expected. This event will continue to be closely monitored.