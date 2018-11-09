Winter is coming

Environment Canada has issued the following weather warning for the New Liskeard and Temagami area:

Snowfall with total amounts near 15 cm is expected tonight through Saturday.

Snow will continue to intensify this evening. Lake enhancement will result in periods of heavier snowfall which could reduce visibility tonight.

Areas south of Earlton and north of Lake Nipissing are expected to be the most heavily impacted.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.