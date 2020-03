What a difference a day makes. On Saturday, the district’s acting medical officer of health, Glenn Corneil, was on the slopes at the Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard Village and recorded a public service message urging healthy people to get out and enjoy life. But late on Sunday, the ski venue joined a growing list of closures and cancellations related to COVID-19. It announced on its Facebook page that it had just received direction from the Ontario Ski Resorts Association to cease all operations for the season. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)