Three-year-old Luke Williams of Chamberlain slowly made his way through stage one of a kid-sized obstacle course simulating the challenges facing firefighters. Firefighters from Englehart and Savard took part in the September 4 festivities on the Charlton waterfront. Visitors could also play on inflatables, peruse vendors’ displays, enjoy a snack and take in a fireworks show. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)