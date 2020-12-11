Weekend weather statement from EC

Special weather statement in effect for:

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Environment Canada warns snowfall of 10 to 25 centimetres is expected this weekend.

Hazards:

10 to 25 cm of snow

Poor road conditions due to accumulating snow

Poor visibility in local blowing snow and heavy snow

Timing:

Snow will begin Saturday morning and last into Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Discussion:

A snowstorm appears increasingly likely for eastern Manitoulin Island to North Bay. This corridor is where confidence is highest in the largest snowfall amounts. Strong winds in addition to fresh snow may create local blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas.

A Snowfall Warning is being considered as this event draws nearer.