Weekend heat warning

Heat Warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Heat event to begin Saturday, and end Monday.



A hot and humid airmass will give temperatures at or exceeding heat warning criteria Saturday, Sunday and possibly into a portion of Monday.



Cooler air will arrive by late Monday.

Extreme heat affects everyone.



The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water



Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.



Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.